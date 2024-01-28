Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.70

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.70 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 104.30 ($1.33), with a volume of 521873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.30 ($1.31).
QLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 92.67 ($1.18).
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
