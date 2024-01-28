Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,877 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Paysafe worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paysafe by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 345,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 885,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSFE. UBS Group started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

PSFE stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $956.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

