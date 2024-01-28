Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,025 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

MJ stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

About ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

