Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,184 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FAN stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.