Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Doximity by 50,950.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

