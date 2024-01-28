Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,900 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.53 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $410.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

