Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.