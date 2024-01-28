Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11,963.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,130.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $64.24 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

