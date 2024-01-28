Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $511,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 228.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 381,183 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE MTW opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $572.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

