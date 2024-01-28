Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $284.75 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX

About Equinox Gold

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.