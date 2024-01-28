Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 406.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

