Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BDEC opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

