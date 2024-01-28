Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 487 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.