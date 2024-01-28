Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 68,436 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 357.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.59 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

