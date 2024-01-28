Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDSN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

HDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

