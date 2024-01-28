Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $386,000 Position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,773,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,618,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,372.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
