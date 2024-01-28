Raymond James Increases Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,632,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

