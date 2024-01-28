Raymond James Lowers Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADZN. Cormark increased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
