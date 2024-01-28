RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 131.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

