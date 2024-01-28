Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 1.9%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 56,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 61,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$215.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 kilometer square located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer square located in northwestern Botswana.

