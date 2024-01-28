Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.93. 1,467,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,768,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares in the company, valued at $39,083,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,416,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,083,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at $913,685.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,772 shares of company stock worth $3,312,598 over the last 90 days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

