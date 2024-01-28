Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBMT

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.57. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.