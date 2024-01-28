ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Trading Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $195.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ResMed traded as high as $194.80 and last traded at $194.64. Approximately 479,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 895,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.35.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.60.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

