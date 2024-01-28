RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

RFIL opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

