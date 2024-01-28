Richard John Burns Sells 317 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.46 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after buying an additional 1,721,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $101,896,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

