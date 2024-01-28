RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.74. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,432,667 shares traded.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 112,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in RLX Technology by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 423,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

