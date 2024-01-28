Robert Brent Murphy Sells 2,411 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,411 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$33,778.11.

Robert Brent Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$425,500.00.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$13.97 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.34 and a 52-week high of C$21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 0.86.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

