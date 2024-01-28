Robert F. Williamson III Buys 22,134 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 22,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.49 per share, with a total value of 10,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 21.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at 0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.62. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. The company had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Perspective Therapeutics

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.