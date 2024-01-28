Robert G. Montgomery Sells 2,500 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $7,503,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 70.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

