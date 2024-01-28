Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Roblox by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Once Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% in the third quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $40.41 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

