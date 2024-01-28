Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $303.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.31.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

