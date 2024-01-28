Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Shares Down 5.3%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 67,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.
