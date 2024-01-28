Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$74.50 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.62.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$63.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. The company has a market cap of C$26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.33. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

