Royal Bank of Canada Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$216.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on George Weston to C$205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$195.33.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$171.22 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$183.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. The stock has a market cap of C$23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$156.90.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of C$18.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 12.3646209 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

In other news, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,153. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

