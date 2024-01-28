Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.08.

NYSE:GD opened at $265.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $267.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

