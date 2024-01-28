Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.