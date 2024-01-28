Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $917,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

