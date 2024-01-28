Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q1 guidance at $1.20-$1.30 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sanmina Stock Performance
SANM opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
