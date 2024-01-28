Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Trading Down 3.8%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
