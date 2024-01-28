Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up to $26.86

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.86, but opened at $27.68. Schrödinger shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 194,063 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 118.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after buying an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 67.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 803,310 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

