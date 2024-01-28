Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Western New England Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

WNEB has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group lowered Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

WNEB stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $191.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

