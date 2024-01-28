SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.04. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
