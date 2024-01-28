Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.79

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.79 and traded as high as $55.82. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 14,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 40.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

