ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $850.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $840.00 to $850.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.93.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $769.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $703.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.89. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

