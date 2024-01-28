ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $870.00 at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $780.00 to $870.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $769.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

