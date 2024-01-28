Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avon Protection (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.36) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 952 ($12.10) on Friday. Avon Protection has a fifty-two week low of GBX 582 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,092 ($13.88). The stock has a market cap of £285.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2,213.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 851.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 777.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

In related news, insider Victor Chavez acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.85) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,695.04). In other Avon Protection news, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,695.04). Also, insider Rich Cashin purchased 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800.80 ($14,994.66). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,525 shares of company stock worth $2,759,219. 8.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

