Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.26) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.18) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 195.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 266.43. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £364.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,785.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, insider Mark Crawford bought 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,412.94). In related news, insider Penelope Ruth Judd acquired 53,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £99,998.25 ($127,062.58). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($25,412.94). Insiders have bought a total of 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,673 over the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

