Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Declines By 26.7%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

111 Price Performance

111 stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.55.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

111 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 111 by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in 111 by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 111 by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 111 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

