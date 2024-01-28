Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Declines By 26.7%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
111 Price Performance
111 stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.55.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
