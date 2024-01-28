Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Increases By 53.6%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABOS opened at $3.24 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $187.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
