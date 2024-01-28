Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Drops By 21.7%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance
AddLife AB (publ) stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a one year low of C$7.94 and a one year high of C$7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.13.
About AddLife AB (publ)
